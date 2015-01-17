Milligan: Socceroos' good form is no surprise

Australia have taken the Asian Cup by storm, qualifying for the quarter-finals, but Mark Milligan is not surprised by the host nation's performances.

Critics were circling before the tournament got underway in Australia due to poor form and an over-reliance on veteran forward Tim Cahill.

Australia only managed to win one of their 11 international fixtures heading into the Asian Cup, while Cahill had scored eight of the team's 12 goals during coach Ange Postecoglou's time in charge.

But Australia have showed no mercy in their quest for glory, blitzing Group A opponents Kuwait (4-1) and Oman (4-0) to stroll into the quarters.

More impressively is the fact that eight different players have scored for the Socceroos – Cahill, Massimo Luongo, Mile Jedinak, James Troisi, Matt McKay, Robbie Kruse, Milligan and Tomi Juric.

While Australia's relentless form may be surprising to some, it is not to Milligan.

"I don't think it's just been the improvement over the last few weeks, we've been preparing for this tournament since the World Cup," the Melbourne Victory captain told reporters ahead of Saturday's final group game against South Korea.

"There's been a lot of players that have had a lot of game time and international experience.

"For us it's not too much of a shock that the younger ones have come in and done a job, as everyone has when they've been called on so far this tournament."