Millwall 1 Bradford City 1 (4-2 agg): Hosts book Wembley date with Barnsley

Millwall held firm in the League One play-offs to defeat Bradford City 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Friday's second leg at The Den.

Leading 3-1 from the first meeting, the hosts booked their place against Barnsley at Wembley on May 29 with an assured home display which saw them take the lead after 34 minutes through Lee Gregory.

Steve Morison beat two Bradford defenders and laid it off for Gregory to calmly side-foot into the bottom corner from 18 yards and make it 20 league strikes this season having also netted in the opening game.

Hopes of a comeback from the visitors were briefly raised when Jamie Proctor converted Kyel Reid's cross at the second attempt just before half-time, but they did not make up any further ground.

Millwall were relegated from the Championship last season after a five-year spell in that division and are hoping to bounce back at the first attempt.

Bradford have not played in the second tier since 2004 and now face a fourth consecutive campaign in League One.