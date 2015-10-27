Millwall 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Early Morison double decisive

A quickfire double inside the opening eight minutes of the match from striker Steve Morison gave Millwall a 2-0 League One win over Doncaster Rovers.

The former Wales international capitalised on a poor backpass to slot past Doncaster goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann with five minutes played.

And his fourth goal of the season was soon followed by a fifth when he volleyed in Shane Ferguson's free-kick.

Morison passed up the chance to secure a 30-minute hat-trick when he sent close-range effort wide but his brace was enough for a win that moves Millwall eighth, level on 24 points with Wigan Athletic, Sheffield United and Bury.

Doncaster, who dropped down from the Championship last year, are in the relegation places, third bottom after a third defeat in four matches.