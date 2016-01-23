Milner hails Liverpool character after breathtaking win

James Milner praised Liverpool's character as they dragged themselves from behind to beat Norwich City 5-4 in a Premier League classic at Carrow Road.

Having taken the lead through Roberto Firmino, Liverpool were 3-1 down just before the hour as Dieumerci Mbokani, Steven Naismith and Wes Hoolahan took advantage of some slack defending.

Rather than allow the points to slip away from them Liverpool reacted immediately and goals from Jordan Henderson, Firmino and Milner put the visitors 4-3 ahead.

Even when Sebastien Bassong levelled in stoppage time Jurgen Klopp's side would not lie down, Adam Lallana snatching the win in the 95th minute.

"It was ridiculous at times," Milner told BT Sport. "We were disappointed at half-time, we were not at the races [in the first half].

"To show the character to come back, and then have the disappointment of conceding in stoppage time, it would have been easy to roll over but we went again and got the result.

"We need to cut the mistakes out, it is something we need to look at and improve on. As long as we do that the potential is there, we have shown that, we just need to do it more consistently."