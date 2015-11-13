Milner hopeful of making return at City

James Milner remains hopeful he will be able to play some part in Liverpool's Premier League visit to his former club Manchester City next weekend.

A hamstring injury caused Milner to miss his side's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last Sunday but, after pulling out England's squad to face Spain and France, the midfielder is optimistic he will return against his former employers on November 21.

Milner left the Etihad Stadium for Anfield on a free transfer in the off-season, after a five-year spell with City that saw him lift two Premier League titles as well as one FA Cup and one League Cup.

"It's always disappointing to miss any games - and obviously missing last weekend and the England games is disappointing," Milner told Liverpool's official website.

"It shouldn't be too long and hopefully I'll be back for the next game, but we'll have to wait and see.

"You never like to put a timeframe on it because it's a hamstring and they're always difficult and a bit unpredictable, but hopefully I'll be alright.

"It's disappointing, but these things happen and hopefully I'll be back soon."