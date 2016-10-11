Milovan Rajevac quits as Algeria coach
After just two games and less than four months in charge, Milovan Rajevac has resigned as Algeria head coach.
Milovan Rajevac has resigned as Algeria's head coach after less than four months in charge.
The Serbian took the reins of the 1990 African champions in June, beating Lesotho 6-0 and drawing 1-1 with Cameroon before quitting on Tuesday.
Alongside Qatar and a host of club sides, Rajevac managed Ghana for two years, reaching the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
