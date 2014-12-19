Minimal recovery time a concern for Bauza

The Argentinian Primera Division side needed extra time to get past Auckland City on Wednesday, while Real were comfortable 4-0 winners over Cruz Azul 24 hours earlier.

With the European champions having enjoyed an additional day's rest and a significantly less taxing semi-final match, fatigue could be an issue for San Lorenzo.

"We had a very intense game which lasted 120 minutes," Bauza said in quotes repoted by AS. "I only would have liked my team to have had a little more time to recover, that's all.

"Perhaps the players will notice the physical exertion during the game. All I can say is that it would have been nice to have more time to recharge our batteries."

Nonetheless, Bauza is relishing the prospect of taking on the Liga leaders, who are on a 21-match winning streak.

"Expectations are very high – for us, it’s a great honour to be able to play this final and we will be doing our best to be at the level required for such an occasion," he added.

"From a tactical point of view, we hope that we play better than we did the other day.

"It’s very easy to motivate players for a game like this - all I have done is remind them of what they have done to get here and that this is the same venue where they have already won. It was very difficult for us to get this far.

"The final will be our 65th game of 2014. The players have made a huge sacrifice and they are prepared and ready to play this game."