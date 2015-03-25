Minnesota awarded MLS expansion team

Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday, with Minnesota United owner Dr Bill McGuire to lead the new franchise's ownership group.

"We are proud to welcome Minnesota to Major League Soccer," said Garber. "The ownership group’s commitment to soccer and the community, the area’s growing millennial population and the region’s rich tradition of supporting soccer at all levels in Minnesota were key indicators that this was the right market.

"The passionate soccer fans in Minnesota will soon have a world-class, downtown soccer stadium that will serve as the home for the new MLS team and become a destination for marquee international sports events."