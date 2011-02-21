Miquel sets sights on regular Arsenal spot

Miquel has also been included in Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s squad for cup games against both Leeds United and Ipswich Town this season, and the Spaniard is setting his sites on becoming an established member of the Arsenal set-up.

“It was fabulous, I have to keep working and continue improving,” Miquel told the club's official website. “Obviously [that’s what you’re working for], everyone here wants to be [in the first team].

“Once you are there you can see how it works, I want to get there one day. It makes me want to keep working.

“To be fair I wasn’t too confident with myself because it’s different, it’s the next level,” added the 18-year-old.

The promising defender also revealed that two of the senior stars at Arsenal had already begun showing him the ropes and helping to prepare for life at Emirates Stadium.

“Carlos Vela and Cesc Fabregas helped me a lot, they talked to me and told me what happens and what was happening.

“Everyone has their space on the coach so you don’t know where to sit. I had to ask, 'Can I sit there? Can I sit there?' I was going to sit in somebody’s seat and they told me not to!”

By Paul Wentworth