Miranda arrives for Inter medical

Miranda has arrived at Inter for a medical ahead of his proposed move from Atletico Madrid.

The Brazil centre-back has been linked with Roberto Mancini's side throughout the close-season.

And a switch to San Siro moved a step closer on Tuesday as Inter posted a photo of the defender on Twitter, accompanied by the message: "Miranda is in Milan, ready to undergo his medical with Inter."

Miranda moved to Atletico from Sao Paulo ahead of the 2011-2012 season and has collected La Liga and Copa del Rey medals during his time at Vicente Calderon, as well as being part of the team that reached the 2014 UEFA Champions League final.

Inter could only muster an eighth-placed finish last term, and head coach Mancini is looking to add to the arrival of Geoffrey Kondogbia from Monaco last week.

Miranda recently returned from the Copa America with Brazil, who reached the quarter-finals in Chile before losing on penalties to Paraguay.