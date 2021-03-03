Misfiring Man United held to goalless draw by Palace
By Dean Workman
Manchester United produced a lacklustre displaying in a dull 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.
Palace started the game well and threatened the United goal without testing Dean Henderson in the United goal.
United grew into the game but were struggling to create any clear-cut chances against a deep lying home side with Nemanja Matic’s deflected effort, which was well saved by Guaita, the only effort on target in the first half.
Not much changed in the second half with both teams lacking a spark going forward which resulted in a goalless draw in London.
It finishes all square in south London.🔴 #MUFC#️⃣ #CRYMUN🏆 #PLMarch 3, 2021
