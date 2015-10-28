Mixed emotions for Coloccini after red card appeal

Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini believes justice has been done after the Football Association (FA) overturned his red card from Saturday's derby defeat to Sunderland.

Coloccini was dismissed by referee Robert Madley late in the first half at the Stadium of Light after a challenge on Steven Fletcher inside the area - a decision that angered both Coloccini and head coach Steve McClaren.

The Argentinian will now be available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Stoke City after the FA overturned the decision.

However, the game turned on Madley's decision and the Newcastle skipper insists winning the appeal is scant consolation for a sixth derby defeat in a row.

"It is justice. It is not a surprise to me that the red card was overturned because it was a wrong decision - I am happy because I am able to play against Stoke, but it does not change what happened on Sunday," he told the club's official website.

"The red card affected the game and the result, which was very painful for everyone in the club and the city.

"We lost the game, we lost three points and we lost the derby. We cannot get that back, and that is why I cannot be too happy about winning the appeal - it does not change these things.

"I was very angry on the pitch. I am normally a quiet man but it was a very big injustice in a big game.

"During my career I have had plenty of red cards, and am the first man to put my hands up if I have done wrong but straight away I knew this red card was not the right decision, and that is why I was very angry on the pitch."