Miyaichi makes Arsenal exit

Ryo Miyaichi has left Arsenal to join German second-tier outfit St Pauli after failing to break into Arsene Wenger's first-team plans.

The twice-capped Japan international has been part of the Arsenal set-up since 2011, spending loan spells at Feyenoord, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Twente.

Miyaichi made seven appearances during his time at Arsenal, but has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

Joining the 22-year-old in leaving the club is Semi Ajayi, who returns to Cardiff City having spent the latter part of the 2014-15 Championship season with the Welsh club.

The Nigeria Under-21 international made three appearances for Cardiff's youth set-up and has signed a two-year deal at the club.