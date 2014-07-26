MLS: Colorado Rapids 3 Chivas USA 0

First-half goals from Nick LaBrocca and Drew Moor set the tone before Gabriel Torres capped proceedings with a goal during the final quarter-hour as Colorado eased past their West rivals at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the process, leapfrogged Dallas (29 points) to move third in the West on 30 points after 20 matches.

Pablo Mastroeni's men are eight points adrift of the Seattle Sounders, though the pacesetters have two games in hand.

Back-to-back defeats mean Chivas remain second-bottom on 23 points, three clear of the San Jose Earthquakes, who have played two less matches.

The Rapids went into Friday's fixture eager to make amends after they surrendered a first-half lead to lose 2-1 at the Portland Timbers last time out.

They made no such mistake against Chivas, with midfielder LaBrocca pouncing on a rebound to break the deadlock in the 16th minute after Dillon Serna's hit the post in the early stages.

Vicente Sanchez had the initial shot, which was blocked, before LaBrocca reacted quickest to curl his effort in off the post.

Colorado doubled their lead 12 minutes later, when Dillon Powers' 28th-minute corner was headed in by Rapids defender Moor.

The Rapids were relentless in the second half and were rewarded with a third goal 15 minutes from time.

Panama international Torres placed the ball beyond Chivas goalkeeper Dan Kennedy as he added some gloss to the scoreline - his first goal of the season.