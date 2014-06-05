MLS Preview: Farrell demands response

The centre-back was a part of the Revolution starting XI slipped to a 2-0 loss at the Montreal Impact last weekend.

That defeat brought an abrupt end to the Revolution's seven-match unbeaten run in MLS, a streak that including five straight victories.

Indeed, it had been almost two months since the Eastern Conference leaders last tasted defeat, and Farrell wants there to be no hangover at the Gillette Stadium.

"I think we want to get back after it," he told Revolution's official website. "I think a lot of the guys didn't want to take any days off - they wanted to get back after it, work hard and have Sunday come along against a really good New York team."

With a short break in the league coming up to accommodate the FIFA World Cup, the Red Bulls too will be eager to enter the sabbatical on a high.

Mike Petke's men a halted a run of three straight defeats with a 1-1 draw at Sporting Kansas City in their last fixture, but it has been over a month since the Red Bull's last picked up three points.

Monday sees the LA Galaxy in action, with forward Landon Donovan - who has scored three times in his last two games - keen to further prove to United States head coach Jurgen Klinsmann that he should have gone to the World Cup when Chivas USA visit.

On Saturday, second plays fourth in the Eastern Conference when DC United host Columbus Crew. The visitors have won just once in their last 11 after a flying start that saw them win their opening three games.

Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders hit the road to face a Chicago Fire side who have won just twice this season, while Real Salt Lake - who sit second in the West - host Portland Timbers.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to follow up their win at Portland last time out against Philadelphia Union, while Toronto FC and FC Dallas host the San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids respectively.

And on Friday, reigning MLS champions Sporting Kansas City have a chance to end a disappointing run of form when they head to the BBVA Compass Stadium to take on Houston Dynamo, who themselves have lost three straight games.

Sporting have failed to win in their last five outings.