MLS Preview: Lampard set for debut

Frank Lampard is set to make his MLS debut when his New York City host Toronto FC on Sunday.

The Chelsea great is finally ready to make his first appearance in the club's sky blue, and he gets the chance at Yankee Stadium.

Lampard joins at a good time for the club, who have won four of their past five league outings to sit seventh in the Eastern Conference.

He is sure to add quality and that will help David Villa, the Spain all-time leading goalscorer, who has eight league goals this season.

Toronto are fifth in the East, three points ahead of New York City.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson warned his team they cannot afford to concede early again in MLS.

Second in the Western Conference, Robinson's Whitecaps host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

The Whitecaps conceded in the second minute against the Colorado Rapids to suffer a shock 2-1 loss in their most recent outing.

That loss ended a run of three straight wins for Vancouver, and Robinson is keen for his team to avoid a repeat.

"Maybe not concede after a minute, that might help," Robinson said, according to the MLS website.

"We talked about it in the lead up to the [Colorado] game. About being hard to beat and not giving anything away. We need to address it.

"We'll be behind in other games and it's important that we're able to bounce back. We know we're good when we go ahead of teams, which we've shown.

"But we're going to be behind at certain times and it's finding that attitude, finding that mentality to try to claw our way back because we do need to do that."

While the Whitecaps are second, Sporting KC sit sixth but have won three of their past four league outings.

Elsewhere, Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders visit the struggling Chicago Fire.

The Sounders and Whitecaps are level on points atop the conference.

The West's third-placed team, Portland Timbers, are at Philadelphia Union, while New York Red Bulls host New England Revolution.

Orlando City host FC Dallas without star attacking midfielder Kaka, who is suspended, and Columbus Crew visit Montreal Impact.

The Rapids take on Real Salt Lake on Saturday, while San Jose Earthquakes host Houston Dynamo on Friday.