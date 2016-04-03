MLS Review: Dempsey lifts Sounders to first win, RSL remain undefeated

Seattle Sounders won for the first time this season after overcoming slumping Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday.

The Sounders opened the MLS season with three defeats but that forgettable run finally came to an end thanks to star forward Clint Dempsey and his 79th-minute header on Saturday.

After scoring in the United States' 4-0 rout of Guatemala in the mid-week CONCACAF World Cup qualifier, Dempsey was at it again as he nodded home Andreas Ivanschitz's corner.

The Impact huffed and puffed but were unable to find the back of the net as they crashed to back-to-back defeats.

Chicago Fire also posted their first win of the campaign thanks to a 1-0 victory at home to Philadelphia Union.

Real Salt Lake's undefeated start to the season continued courtesy of a 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City.

Despite being hampered by injuries and suspensions, RSL made it four matches without a loss thanks to goals in either half from Justen Glad and Luke Mulholland.

Glad scored his first MLS goal when he headed past Timothy Melia just shy of the half-hour mark and Mulholland doubled the lead with 11 minutes remaining in Kansas City.

Benny Feilhaber converted an injury-time penalty after Diego Rubio was fouled by John Stertzer, but it was too little too late for Sporting KC.

In other results, last season's MLS Cup runners-up Columbus Crew are still waiting for their first win after being held to a 1-1 draw by FC Dallas.

Justin Meram's ninth-minute goal had the Crew on track until Tesho Akindele equalised with 13 minutes remaining.

Winless DC United were denied three points after Adam Jahn netted an 88th-minute leveller for San Jose Earthquakes in a 1-1 draw.

Toronto FC crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Colorado Rapids, while LA Galaxy played out a goalless stalemate with 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps.