MLS Review: Earthquakes shatter Sporting's unbeaten home run

San Jose Earthquakes continued their MLS resurgence on Wednesday, becoming the first side to win at Sporting Kansas City this season.

A stunning opening half-hour from the Earthquakes set up their 5-0 victory with Cordell Cato and Chris Wondolowski both notching doubles.

A dreadful match for Sporting got even worse in the 71st minute as Benny Feilhaber was shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, as Peter Vermes' men saw their unbeaten run at home end after 12 games.

The victory was San Jose's second in a row, following on from their winless run of six matches.

Cato opened the scoring after just two minutes and Wondolowski doubled San Jose's lead from the spot in the 17th minute.

The hosts looked stunned and the Earthquakes continued to surge with Wondolowski having a goal disallowed for offside before Anibal Godoy added a third on the break in the 27th minute.

Sporting started the second half better as they looked to mirror their 4-3 comeback victory over Vancouver Whitecaps from last week, but the Earthquakes remained dangerous.

Wondolowski wasted a huge opportunity in the 52nd minute, before Cato made it 4-0 six minutes later, effectively ending the home side's hopes of stretching their unbeaten run at Sporting Park.

Just after the hour mark, Wondolowski finally got his second goal, heading home from 12 yards, while Adam Jahn went close to a sixth goal late on - hitting the bar with an acrobatic volley.

New York City had looked on track to snap Columbus Crew's five-game unbeaten run at home, following Kwadwo Poku's quick-fire brace in the second half.

But Crew substitute Cedrick Mabwati kept City out of the Eastern Conference's play-off positions with his maiden MLS goal to secure a 2-2 draw.

Mabwati linked cleverly with Kei Kamara on the edge of the box in the 72nd minute to score.

Columbus led at the break through Kamara's 24th-minute tap-in but City surged after half-time with Poku scoring twice in the space of nine minutes.

After Mabwati equalised, lightning caused a 40-minute delay in Ohio, but neither side could find a winning goal when play resumed.