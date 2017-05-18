MLS Review: Gerso scores 13-minute hat-trick, Dynamo lose in Philadelphia

Gerso Fernandes scored a stunning second-half hat-trick to lead Sporting Kansas City past defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders as Houston Dynamo were upstaged by Philadelphia Union.

Winger Gerso scored a 13-minute treble to inspire Sporting KC's 3-0 victory at home to the Sounders on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half, Gerso broke the game wide open with three quick-fire goals at Children's Mercy Park, starting in the 56th minute.

Gerso fired the ball low and hard into the bottom corner of the net, with some help from a slight deflection.

He was at it again two minutes later – initially hitting the post before converting his own rebound after the ball fortuitously fell to his feet.

Gerso completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, when he tucked away Graham Zusi's cutback.

With the result, Sporting KC leapfrogged Dynamo into top spot in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo suffered a 2-0 defeat against in-form Philadelphia, though Houston have a game in hand in the west.

Philadelphia extended their unbeaten streak to five games – including keeping four straight clean sheets – thanks to Fabrice Picault and former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Ilsinho.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's Chicago Fire were too good for lowly Colorado Rapids, winning 3-0.

Back-to-back braces from Nemanja Nikolic guided Chicago to consecutive three-goal wins.

Former Barcelona and Spain star David Villa started on the bench in New York City's 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake, while Orlando City played out a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.