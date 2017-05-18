MLS Review: Gerso scores 13-minute hat-trick, Dynamo lose in Philadelphia
Gerso Fernandes scored a 13-minute treble to inspire Sporting KC's 3-0 victory at home to Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.
Gerso Fernandes scored a stunning second-half hat-trick to lead Sporting Kansas City past defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders as Houston Dynamo were upstaged by Philadelphia Union.
Winger Gerso scored a 13-minute treble to inspire Sporting KC's 3-0 victory at home to the Sounders on Wednesday.
After a scoreless first half, Gerso broke the game wide open with three quick-fire goals at Children's Mercy Park, starting in the 56th minute.
Gerso fired the ball low and hard into the bottom corner of the net, with some help from a slight deflection.
He was at it again two minutes later – initially hitting the post before converting his own rebound after the ball fortuitously fell to his feet.
Gerso completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, when he tucked away Graham Zusi's cutback.
Gerso: Hat trick hero. May 18, 2017
With the result, Sporting KC leapfrogged Dynamo into top spot in the Western Conference.
The Dynamo suffered a 2-0 defeat against in-form Philadelphia, though Houston have a game in hand in the west.
Philadelphia extended their unbeaten streak to five games – including keeping four straight clean sheets – thanks to Fabrice Picault and former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Ilsinho.
Bastian Schweinsteiger's Chicago Fire were too good for lowly Colorado Rapids, winning 3-0.
Back-to-back braces from Nemanja Nikolic guided Chicago to consecutive three-goal wins.
Former Barcelona and Spain star David Villa started on the bench in New York City's 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake, while Orlando City played out a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.
FT: came up big for the to share the points at Avaya: May 18, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.