MLS Review: Goals galore as Toronto win sixth straight

Toronto FC stayed hot in MLS, while Chicago Fire, New England Revolution ad Philadelphia Union enjoyed big wins.

Sebastian Giovinco was on target as Toronto extended their winning streak to a club record six games after edging Minnesota United 3-2.

Former Juventus forward Giovinco opened the scoring on Saturday but Tosaint Ricketts was the hero again for Toronto at BMO Field.

After his late double downed Columbus Crew midweek, Ricketts was at it again, with his 77th-minute strike sinking Minnesota, who led through Kevin Molino's second-half brace.

. goes BEASTMODE to set up the winner for . | May 13, 2017

Toronto are six points clear atop the Eastern Conference, following the Crews' 3-2 victory at lowly Montreal Impact.

The Fire, Revolution and Union had no trouble scoring on the weekend.

Nemanja Nikolic scored twice in Chicago's 4-1 rout of reigning MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders.

Clint Dempsey cancelled out Nikolic's 25th-minute penalty but the latter, David Accam and Luis Solignac ensured Chicago snapped a three-match winless run.

A four-goal first half saw the Revolution to a 4-0 demolition of slumping Real Salt Lake – ending a streak of five games without a win, while the Union were also 4-0 victors at 10-man DC United.

Kaka was on target as Orlando City were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids accounted for San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 thanks to Shkelzen Gashi's brace.