MLS Review: Kaka scores 100th-minute penalty in thriller, Lampard inspires NYC

Kaka's penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time defined the meaning of late after the captain gave Orlando City a dramatic last-gasp 3-2 win at home to Toronto FC in MLS on Saturday.

After Julio Baptista was dragged down inside the area by Drew Moor in the 98th minute and Toronto's Josh Williams was sent off for arguing, Kaka eventually stepped up and blasted his penalty into the roof of the net at Camping World Stadium.

Justin Morrow thought he had earned Toronto a share of the spoils with a 90th-minute equaliser but there was plenty of injury time due to an injury to visiting goalkeeper Clint Irwin as in-form Orlando triumphed late.

Orlando regained the lead with seven minutes of regulation time remaining via Adrian Winter after Jordan Hamilton's second-half leveller had cancelled out Cyle Larin's fifth-minute opener.

The win extended Orlando's unbeaten streak to five matches in MLS as Kaka and Co. climbed into the Eastern Conference's top six, leapfrogging Toronto by a point.

Philadelphia Union remain top of the conference, despite going down 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps, who snapped the hosts' 10-game home unbeaten streak.

New York City are two points behind the Union thanks to their 2-0 victory away to Seattle Sounders.

Former Manchester City, Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard scored his second goal in as many games, a chested effort in the 38th minute, to see New York City to back-to-back victories.

Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita sealed the points three minutes from time.

DC United and FC Dallas were also victorious.

First-half goals from Lamar Neagle and Sean Franklin saw DC to a 2-0 win over New England Revolution, while Dallas defeated Real Salt Lake by the same scoreline.

Elsewhere, Dom Dwyer scored twice as Sporting Kansas City drew 2-2 at Montreal Impact and Ola Kamara's 90th-minute strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Columbus Crew against New York Red Bulls.

There was also drama in San Jose after Chad Barrett's 90th-minute goal saw the Earthquakes and LA Galaxy play out a 1-1 draw, in a match that saw Ashley Cole sent off amid confusion in stoppage time.