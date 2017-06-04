MLS Review: Lamah hat-trick leads Dallas, NYC claim late win

Roland Lamah inspired FC Dallas to a huge win in MLS, while New York City left it late on Saturday.

Lamah needed just 31 minutes to score a hat-trick at Toyota Stadium, setting up Dallas' 6-2 thrashing of Real Salt Lake.

The Belgian opened the scoring in the eighth minute, tapping in a cross from Michael Barrios at the back post.

Lamah doubled the lead midway through the half, finishing calmly after receiving a pass from Maximiliano Urruti.

Just after the half-hour mark, he had his hat-trick after being played in behind by Carlos Gruezo.

, ,Lamah completes the 31 min first half hat-trick. June 4, 2017

It was 5-0 at the break for Oscar Pareja's Dallas, Urruti providing a chipped finish before Tesho Akindele also struck.

Omar Holness and Kyle Beckerman pulled goals back for the visitors, but 16-year-old Jesus Ferreira sealed the resounding win for Dallas.

You always remember your first. opens his MLS account...at 16 yrs old. June 4, 2017

Dallas are third in the Western Conference, with leaders Sporting Kansas City having recorded a 3-0 win at home to Minnesota United.

New York City had to come from behind to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Fabrice Picault put Union ahead with a fine finish in the 69th minute, but the hosts rallied.

Maxime Chanot levelled with a header in the 80th minute and Alexander Callens was the hero after a scrappy goal from a corner.

Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC suffered just their second league loss of the season, beaten 3-0 by New England Revolution.

The Vancouver Whitecaps recorded a 3-1 win over Atlanta United, while DC United and LA Galaxy drew 0-0.

Montreal Impact edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 and the Colorado Rapids came from behind to beat Columbus Crew 2-1.