MLS Review: Lampard scores again but NYC's streak ends, Red Bulls held

Eastern Conference leaders New York City came crashing back down to earth, their four-game winning streak in MLS snapped by Sporting Kansas City 3-1, despite another goal from Frank Lampard.

Flying high and a point clear atop the east, New York City headed to Kansas City full of confidence, having defeated New England Revolution, New York Red Bulls, Seattle Sounders and Philadelphia Union.

But New York City lost in MLS for the first time since June 2 as Sporting KC emerged triumphant at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

Benny Feilhaber opened the scoring for Sporting KC in the eighth minute, a lead quickly wiped out by former England international Lampard, who equalized six minutes later with a tidy finish from close range for his fourth goal in five games.

New York City's joy was short-lived, however, after Jimmy Medranda restored Sporting KC's advantage in the 16th minute.

And Sporting KC made sure of the win thanks to Ike Opara six minutes into the second half as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

Despite the defeat, New York City remain a point clear of the Union, though they have played one game more, while Sporting KC are fifth in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls missed the chance to close the gap on New York City after they were held to a goalless draw by defending MLS Cup champions Portland Timbers.

The Red Bulls almost snatched the points at the end but Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson somehow managed to tip Felipe's shot just over the crossbar in stoppage time.