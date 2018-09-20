MLS Review: Martinez helps Atlanta stage comeback amid VAR controversy

Atlanta United staged a stunning comeback to beat San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, while Portland Timbers boosted their play-off chances on Wednesday.

Supporters' Shield leaders Atlanta struck three times in the final 20 minutes to edge past the Earthquakes 4-3.

Nick Lima headed in a Shea Salinas cross for the Earthquakes' opener at Avaya Stadium.

Danny Hoesen doubled the lead before half-time for San Jose, who are struggling at the bottom of the Western Conference.

But Gerardo Martino's Atlanta struck prior to the break, Hector Villalba's wonderful curling effort from 25 yards dragging United back into the game.

Oh. My. Looks like he's going for back-to-back goals of the year! September 20, 2018

The Earthquakes restored their two-goal lead through Valeri Qazaishvili, whose fine individual effort made it 3-1 in the 58th minute.

San Jose thought they had taken a 4-1 lead through Chris Wondolowski, only for his strike to be ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) and a penalty awarded to Atlanta.

Josef Martinez converted the spot-kick and the visitors were level just three minutes later, Miguel Almiron drawing them level.

And there was late drama, Martinez heading in an Almiron cross in the 95th minute to complete Atlanta's comeback.

FT: Josef Martinez wins it for ! September 20, 2018

Atlanta moved four points clear atop the Eastern Conference, with New York Red Bulls in second.

The Timbers moved into fourth in the Western Conference after a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew.

David Guzman cancelled out Niko Hansen's opener before an Andy Polo goal gave Portland the lead.

A Lalas Abubakar own goal early in the second half gave the Timbers a cushion, and they needed it after Hansen completed his brace late on.

In Seattle, the Sounders conceded late to go down to the 10-man Philadelphia Union 1-0 – ending their nine-game winning streak.