MLS Review: New York City misses chance to pile pressure on Toronto

New York City failed to put pressure on Toronto and return to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference as they drew 2-2 with Western Conference leaders Dallas on Saturday.

The hosts looked set for defeat at Yankee Stadium after Maximiliano Urruti and Michael Barrios turned the game in Dallas' favour after Thomas McNamara had initially put New York City ahead eight minutes in.

But Khiry Shelton ensured a share of the spoils for New York City, converting Jack Harrison's excellent left-wing cross 12 minutes from time.

New York City are a point behind Toronto and a point ahead of third-placed New York Red Bulls, who visit the Eastern Conference leaders on Sunday.

Two goals from Kelyn Rowe gave New England Revolution their third straight win as they beat Montreal Impact 3-1 despite Didier Drogba's 50th-minute penalty.

DC United needed a last-gasp equaliser from Bobby Boswell to draw 2-2 with strugglers Chicago Fire and stay within two points of sixth-placed New England in the Eastern Conference.

Portland Timbers overcame Philadelphia Union 2-1 in a match between two teams firmly in the hunt for the MLS Cup playoffs, Joshua Yaro seeing red for Philadelphia late on.

Colorado Rapids handed LA Galaxy - who face Sporting Kansas City on Sunday - a chance to leapfrog them into second place in the Western Conference as they were held to a 0-0 draw by San Jose Earthquakes.

Alex's 36th-minute header saw Houston Dynamo - bottom of the Western Conference - claim a 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake.

Elsewhere, Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 and Columbus Crew hammered Orlando City 4-1.