MLS Review: Orlando end home losing streak with late comeback

Orlando City avoided a fourth straight defeat at home, overturning a two-goal deficit against New England Revolution to draw 2-2 on Friday.

Facing a third consecutive loss in MLS home and away, Orlando struck twice in the final 16 minutes to earn a point at the Citrus Bowl, with Aurelien Collin scoring the equaliser in the 90th minute.

It was the first time the MLS expansion club had picked up a point in front of their own fans since March 8 - their maiden match in the United States' top tier of football - a 1-1 draw with New York City.

Despite missing out on victory, the result was a good one for New England (18 points), as they moved a point clear of DC United at the top of the Eastern Conference, while Orlando (nine) remain seventh.

Defensive errors from the hosts saw the Revolution move into a two-goal lead with less than 20 minutes remaining, as Charlie Davies and Kelyn Rowe scored.

But Orlando hit back just four minutes after Rowe made the most of a poor back pass by Rafael Ramos.

Almost immediately making up for his error, Ramos curled a cross onto Cyle Larin's head in the 75th minute and the Canadian striker powered the ball into the net from six yards, before Collin added a header of his own 15 minutes later.

Elsewhere, Colorado Rapids claimed a late comeback of their own, drawing 1-1 with San Jose Earthquakes.

San Jose led for the majority of the match after Chris Wondolowski scored in the 19th minute but James Riley sent a looping header into the top corner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to deny the Earthquakes victory.

Having dragged themselves level, Colorado could have won the match but San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham made a sharp save at his near post, before the Rapids hit the woodwork and had a shot cleared off the line from subsequent corners.