MLS Review: Orlando end home losing streak with late comeback
Late headers were the order of the day, as Orlando City and Colorado Rapids denied their respective opponents victory in MLS.
Orlando City avoided a fourth straight defeat at home, overturning a two-goal deficit against New England Revolution to draw 2-2 on Friday.
Facing a third consecutive loss in MLS home and away, Orlando struck twice in the final 16 minutes to earn a point at the Citrus Bowl, with Aurelien Collin scoring the equaliser in the 90th minute.
It was the first time the MLS expansion club had picked up a point in front of their own fans since March 8 - their maiden match in the United States' top tier of football - a 1-1 draw with New York City.
Despite missing out on victory, the result was a good one for New England (18 points), as they moved a point clear of DC United at the top of the Eastern Conference, while Orlando (nine) remain seventh.
Defensive errors from the hosts saw the Revolution move into a two-goal lead with less than 20 minutes remaining, as Charlie Davies and Kelyn Rowe scored.
But Orlando hit back just four minutes after Rowe made the most of a poor back pass by Rafael Ramos.
Almost immediately making up for his error, Ramos curled a cross onto Cyle Larin's head in the 75th minute and the Canadian striker powered the ball into the net from six yards, before Collin added a header of his own 15 minutes later.
Elsewhere, Colorado Rapids claimed a late comeback of their own, drawing 1-1 with San Jose Earthquakes.
San Jose led for the majority of the match after Chris Wondolowski scored in the 19th minute but James Riley sent a looping header into the top corner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to deny the Earthquakes victory.
Having dragged themselves level, Colorado could have won the match but San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham made a sharp save at his near post, before the Rapids hit the woodwork and had a shot cleared off the line from subsequent corners.
