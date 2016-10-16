MLS Review: Red Bulls move clear of NYC, Dallas go top in west

Bradley Wright-Phillips moved a step closer to the MLS Golden Boot as New York Red Bulls pulled clear of New York City in the race for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wright-Phillips scored twice to lead the Red Bulls to a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew on Sunday, taking his tally to 23 goals for the season.

The Englishman is one ahead of David Villa, whose New York City slumped to a 3-1 loss at DC United.

Despite Villa scoring a late penalty, New York City could not deny a rampant DC outfit the win and a play-off berth in the penultimate round of the season, leaving the former three points adrift of the Red Bulls.

Montreal Impact also booked their spot in the post-season following a 2-2 draw against third-placed Toronto, albeit with some help from New England Revolution.

Ignacio Piatti's brace had the Impact on track for all three points until Tosaint Ricketts' 86th-minute equaliser but the draw was still enough after the Revolution - who sit three points behind the sixth and final play-off spot in the east - lost 2-1 at Chicago Fire.

Philadelphia Union occupy the remaining post-season position, despite going down 2-0 to Orlando City.

Dallas leapfrogged Colorado Rapids atop the Western Conference after seeing off Seattle Sounders 2-1.

Goals from Maximiliano Urruti and Carlos Ruiz cancelled out Nicolas Lodeiro's opener as Dallas moved to the summit at the expense of Colorado, who were beaten by play-off chasing Portland Timbers 1-0.

Reigning champions the Timbers are seventh in the west but level on points with sixth-placed Sporting Kansas City, who drew 0-0 at Real Salt Lake - a result that left both teams sweating on their post-season hopes.

The Sounders are only a point better off in fifth.

LA Galaxy - third in the standings - edged lowly Houston Dynamo 1-0, while San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps played out a goalless stalemate.