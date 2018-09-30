MLS Review: Red Bulls top Atlanta in Shield showdown, Sporting KC held
Goals from Daniel Royer and Tim Parker saw New York Red Bulls move within a point of Atlanta United with three matches remaining.
The New York Red Bulls kept their MLS Supporters' Shield hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over leaders Atlanta United, while Sporting Kansas City drew against Real Salt Lake.
Goals from Daniel Royer and Tim Parker saw the Red Bulls move within a point of Eastern Conference pacesetters Atlanta with three matches remaining in the race for the Shield on Sunday.
The Red Bulls were without suspended leading scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips but the hosts were still too strong at home to Atlanta – Royer breaking the deadlock six minutes before half-time.
Atlanta's Chris McCann was penalised for handball inside the area and Royer converted emphatically at Red Bull Arena.
GOAL NUMBER for !1-0 | September 30, 2018
The result was sealed by Parker, who scored from close range in the 74th minute, while Brad Guzan prevented further damage by saving a late penalty from New York's Kaku Gamarra.
VAMOS! VAMOS! VAMOS!2-0 | September 30, 2018
Sporting KC missed the opportunity to move level on points with Dallas atop the Western Conference following their 1-1 draw at home to RSL.
Ike Opara's 52nd-minute equaliser could only salvage a point for Sporting KC, who are now two points adrift in the west.
