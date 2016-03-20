MLS Review: Red Bulls win seven-goal thriller, Zardes inspires Galaxy

Felipe Martins scored twice as New York Red Bulls twice came from behind to prevail 4-3 at home to Houston Dynamo for their first win of the MLS season.

After back-to-back defeats to start the campaign, Sacha Kljestan opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but Red Bulls fell 2-1 behind at half-time following Will Bruin's quick-fire brace on Saturday.

Mike Grella netted a 63rd-minute equaliser for New York, only for the visitors to restore their lead within two minutes after Alex fired a shot low and hard past Luis Robles.

But inspired by Felipe, Red Bulls never surrendered as the Brazilian midfielder scored two spectacular goals inside the final 13 minutes to complete the comeback.

Felipe curled the ball beyond Joe Willis in the 77th minute and he was at it again seven minutes from time, when he converted a free-kick into the top corner.

LA Galaxy were also victorious, ending San Jose Earthquakes' perfect start to the season following a 3-1 win.

Making the most of their numerical advantage after San Jose midfielder Simon Dawkins was sent off in the opening 45 minutes, Gyasi Zardes scored twice early in the second half to inspire the Galaxy.

Robbie Keane made sure of the points via a 91st-minute penalty after Chris Wondolowski had pulled a goal back two minutes earlier.

Defending champions Portland Timbers escaped with a share of the spoils and a 2-2 draw at home to nine-man Real Salt Lake thanks to Fanendo Adi's late brace.

Destined for defeat with 11 minutes remaining, Adi equalised then converted an 84th-minute spot-kick to deny RSL.

Second-half goals from Mauro Diaz and Maximiliano Urruti helped FC Dallas to a 2-0 victory over Montreal Impact, who lost for the first time.

Seattle Sounders are the only team without a point this season following their 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps, while Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew played out a goalless stalemate.