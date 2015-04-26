MLS Review: Revolution win big as Dynamo, Kansas City draw

Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution enjoyed a 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Jay Heaps' side struck twice in both halves at Gillette Stadium to be ahead of DC United and the Columbus Crew in the conference.

Chris Tierney, Juan Agudelo, Charlie Davies and Scott Caldwell were on the scoresheet for the Revolution.

Tierney opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

The defender took a pass from Agudelo before a clever turn inside the area led to a fine curling finish.

It was 2-0 before the break thanks to Agudelo, who tapped in after Jeff Attinella could only parry a shot from Davies.

Davies got on the scoresheet early in the second half, heading in a cross from Caldwell.

Caldwell completed the scoring with a placed finish from inside the area in the 84th minute after a scramble fell to him.

There were eight goals in Houston as the Dynamo played out a 4-4 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Gilles Barnes' brace had the Dynamo 3-1 up before his dreadful back pass led to Dom Dwyer pulling a goal back.

Benny Feilhaber's penalty in the 80th minute levelled the match after Dynamo defender Jermaine Taylor saw red.

But the Dynamo went in front once more when Raul Rodriguez headed in a Brad Davis set-piece.

There was late drama as Feilhaber smashed in a 25-yard half-volley in the 95th minute to earn his side a point.

Elsewhere, the Columbus Crew thrashed the Philadelphia Union 4-1 and DC United came from behind to beat Western Conference leaders the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1.