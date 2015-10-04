MLS Review: Revs fail to clinch play-off berth, Toronto move closer

Chicago Fire delayed New England Revolution's play-off berth for another week with a shock 3-1 victory in MLS action on Saturday.

Second-half goals from David Accam, Harrison Shipp and Gilberto inspired the Eastern Conference cellar-dwelling Fire to a come-from-behind win in Chicago as the Revs' post-season spot was put on hold.

The Revs, who were in the box seat to top the East heading into the final month of the campaign, are third on 47 points with two matches remaining before the play-offs get underway, while the Fire remain adrift at the bottom despite snapping a five-match losing streak.

New England did manage to make a good start away from home, however, through Juan Agudelo just past the half-hour mark.

Agudelo got on the end of Chris Tierney's cross and glanced his header beyond Fire goalkeeper Jon Busch.

Kelyn Rowe almost doubled the lead before half-time when his effort grazed the crossbar but that was as good as it got for the Revs, whose winless streak extended to three games.

The Fire equalised six minutes into the second half after Accam beat Bobby Shuttleworth at the near post.

Shipp put the Fire ahead eight minutes later when he dispossessed Andrew Farrell and placed the ball through the legs of Busch, and Gilberto completed the scoring with four minutes remaining.

Toronto FC, meanwhile, moved closer to the play-offs thanks to a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore scored as the East's fifth-placed Toronto eliminated the Union from the post-season race.

Toronto would have qualified for the post-season but Orlando City upstaged Montreal Impact 2-1 to remain in the hunt.

Orlando are seventh in the East, a point adrift of the Impact.

New York Red Bulls strengthened their grip on the Eastern Conference title courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to Columbus Crew.

Justin Meram's ninth-minute opener was swiftly cancelled out by Lloyd Sam and Bradley Wright-Phillips as the Red Bulls moved three points clear of DC United.

The Red Bulls also lead the race for the Supporters' Shied, with reigning MLS champions LA Galaxy scheduled to face Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

In other results, Sporting Kansas City climbed up to third in the Western Conference following their 1-0 victory at Portland Timbers.

San Jose Earthquakes held second-placed Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw.