MLS Review: Sporting KC stays perfect, Union crush Revs

Sporting Kansas City preserved their 100 per cent start to the MLS season with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Toronto FC.

Off-season recruit Brad Davis came off the bench in the second half and scored the only goal of the game as Sporting KC made it three wins from as many matches on Sunday.

Davis, who arrived from Houston Dynamo, replaced Connor Hallisey at half-time and found the back of the net in the 70th minute as the 34-year-old outmuscled his opponent inside the penalty area before firing the ball beyond Clinton Irwin.

Sporting KC held on for all three points despite Roger Espinoza's red card with six minutes remaining in Kansas City.

Peter Vermes' Sporting KC are now the only team with a perfect record after three rounds, as they top the Western Conference by three points ahead of LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas.

After winning their opening match, Toronto have failed to win for the past two weeks, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Charles Sapong netted a first-half brace to lead Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over a 10-man New England Revolution.

Sapong scored two goals in the space of 15 minutes at Talen Energy Stadium just before Je-Vaughn Watson was sent off for the away side, with Sebastien Le Toux completing the scoring in injury time as the Revs were kept winless.

Meanwhile, DC United salvaged a 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids after Fabian Espindola cancelled out Dillon Powers' 69th-minute opener with 10 minutes remaining.