MLS Review: Timbers denied by a late own goal, Sounders salvage a draw

A late own goal from Portland defender Nat Borchers denied the Timbers a win at LA Galaxy in MLS.

Defending champions the Timbers were bottom in the Western Conference going into Sunday's game and came so close to sealing their second win of the 2016 season.

After a scoreless first half, Nigerian forward Fanendo Adi put the Timbers ahead with a well-taken finish in the 52nd minute.

Portland appeared set to claim a win and condemn the Galaxy to a rare home loss, but Bruce Arena's men were not done.

A dangerous cross from the right was headed into his own net by Borchers, ensuring the game ended 1-1 and the points were to be shared at the StubHub Center.

The draw moved Galaxy up to fourth in the west, while the point ensured Portland moved off the bottom and up one place into ninth, above Seattle Sounders.

Seattle were headed for a 1-0 away loss to the Houston Dynamo earlier in the day but Chad Marshall's stoppage-time goal salvaged a draw for the visitors.

Giles Barnes gave Houston the lead in the 35th minute and the home side were seemingly set to claim their second victory of the season.

However, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, a dangerous ball across the face of goal from Oalex Anderson was not dealt with by the Houston defence, giving Marshall the chance to silence the home crowd.

Meanwhile, New York City and Chicago Fire played out a scoreless draw at Yankee Stadium.