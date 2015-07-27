MLS Review: Whitecaps build happy home, Pirlo debuts

Vancouver Whitecaps' improving home form continued with a 3-1 triumph over San Jose Earthquakes as the goals flowed in MLS on Sunday.

Seventeen goals were scored across three games, with Vancouver making it three wins in their past five MLS fixtures at BC Place, while Andrea Pirlo debuted in New York City's 5-3 triumph over Orlando City and DC United came from behind to beat Philadelphia Union 3-2.

Mauro Rosales was key to the Whitecaps' strong start against the struggling Earthquakes, with the midfielder scoring Vancouver's opening goal and setting up the second.

Rosales slid the ball into the net from the edge of the box in just the fifth minute after Kekuta Manneh's driving run, and just past the half-hour mark, Kendall Watson got on the end of the Argentine playmaker's corner to head Vancouver 2-0 up.

Octavio Rivero won and converted a penalty for the home side in the 56th minute, and while Quincy Amarikwa pulled a goal back for San Jose in the last minute of regulation, the Earthquakes could not avoid a seventh consecutive loss in all competitions.

The Whitecaps moved into second in the Western Conference's standings with 36 points, two behind leaders FC Dallas (38) and ahead of third-placed LA Galaxy (34).

In New York, Pirlo played the last 33 minutes for City as David Villa struck twice and Kwadwo Poku notched three assists in the home side's victory against fellow expansion club Orlando.

New York leapfrogged Orlando into seventh position in the Eastern Conference on goal difference, but they remain 14 points adrift of leaders DC, who conceded twice in the opening four minutes but still prevailed against Philadelphia.

C.J. Sapong gave the Union the lead with just 20 seconds on the clock, while Sebastien Le Toux's attempted pass rolled into the net after three minutes.

After Fabian Espindola blasted a penalty over the bar for DC, Alvaro Saborio dragged the capital club back into the contest with a sharp volley in the 37th minute - the Costa Rican's first goal for United.

Nick DeLeon equalised in the 66th minute after following up Chris Rolfe's drive, while Espindola completed the comeback with a header with 11 minutes remaining.