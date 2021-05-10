Mngqithi: It's never easy playing against Da Gama

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi admits that it's 'never easy' to play against Owen da Gama' following their 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Sundowns walked away with all three points after Peter Shalulile's solitary strike in the 17th minute proved to be the difference in the clash between the two sides.

The Brazilians moved seven points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership standings over second place AmaZulu with four games remaining in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season.

Mngqithi admits that his side had to work hard for maximum points against Galaxy but insists they showed their willingness to secure the league crown.

'Like I told you before playing against Owen any time that he coaches it's never easy because one the team has got good intensity,' Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

'They don't give you time on the ball. They work very hard and we had to break down and get something and fortunately we managed to get our goal which I think opened the game up a little bit. We started getting some inroads behind their defence because initially they were sitting deep and when they got desperate and opened up a little bit, that's when we brought Peter to come and play as a nine because we were looking for the space behind.

'But the most unfortunate part is that we struggled to get that insurance. The game looked like it was going down to that game where in the last stages we need to be more focused. They nearly caught us with a set-piece in the dying minutes of the game.

'It's never easy to play against Owen. One must thank the boys. They worked very hard. Considering that we have been playing back to back, games close to another. These games were important to stamp our authority and to show everyone we are very keen to try and win this trophy.

'We've got a very good group. They all work very well as a team. They are very positive. They are more willing to fight for one another. And the only thing we can ask for is to stay true to our process because we've got our own process. We are just entering the last cycle.

'The fact that the games have been pushed back is giving us a little bit of a breather between the Champions league. Because most of the time we complain that our fixtures are not right. We need to thank the CEO of the league to give us more rest to conquer Africa,' he concluded.