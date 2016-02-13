Modric: Ancelotti is my favourite Madrid manager

Luka Modric has played under four different managers at Real Madrid but the Croatian has singled out Carlo Ancelotti as his favourite.

Jose Mourinho signed Modric in 2012 in a £22.5million deal from Tottenham, however it's Mourinho's successor, Ancelotti, which Modric ranks as his favourite.

Ancelotti spent two seasons in Madrid between 2013 and 2015 and the Italian manager guided the club to four trophies, including their record 10th Champions League crown.

"I had a great relationship with them and they helped me, all of them, to improve, but if I have to pick one, I would pick Mr Ancelotti," Modric told BBC.

'We had a great relationship, we still have a good one, that's why I would pick him."

Modric went on to praise new Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who took over from Rafael Benitez after the Spaniard was sacked at the start of January.

"I think everyone knows, he's one of the best ever and to have him as a manager is great. You can learn a lot from him," the Croatia international added.

"So far, he's doing really well. I'm sure he will have a good career as a manager.

"He knows exactly what he wants. He doesn't speak a lot. He tells us what he expects from us.

"So far, everyone is very happy with his approach to us. His training sessions are very interesting, very intensive - what we need.

"Hopefully the results will follow, as well and he will bring titles to Madrid."

Madrid are third in La Liga and trail league-leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand, by four points.