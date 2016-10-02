Modric undergoes surgery on knee injury

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has undergone knee surgery on a cartilage problem, the LaLiga leaders have confirmed.

Modric completed 90 minutes in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund but was left out of the squad for Sunday's match with Eibar due to his injury.

"Our player Luka Modric has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery in his left knee for removal of a patellar chondral fragment of post-traumatic origin," read a statement released by Madrid.

"Modric will begin his recovery work from tomorrow."

Madrid did not put a timescale on the rehabilitation process but Modric would seem certain to miss Croatia's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Finland.

The 31-year-old's setback further stretches Zinedine Zidane's central midfield resources, with Casemiro currently recuperating from a fractured left leg.