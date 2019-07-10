Everton set sights on raid for Manchester City and Juventus stars

The Daily Mail suggests that the Goodison Park outfit face demands of £31 million in their pursuit of 19-year-old Kean.

Juve want the Italy international to sign a new deal in Turin until 2024 that would include a buy-back clause, before selling him abroad.

Everton are keen on pursuing a deal as Marco Silva looks to bring in a new signing capable of leading the line for his side next season.

The Italian champions are said to be looking at inserting a buy-back clause of £40.5 million into the proposed new deal after the teenager scored eight goals for them in 2018/19.

Additionally, Sky Sports News believe that the Toffees are among the teams interested in City midfielder Delph, who is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad.

The 29-year-old has been told he is free to leave Manchester this summer, but the Premier League champions are yet to receive a bid.

Delph’s suitors are likely to confirm their interest in the next few days after the England international made just 11 league appearances under Guardiola last term.

Now read...

QUIZ! How many of the 111 clubs that have played English league football this century can you name?

OOPS 10 players who contradicted themselves with their transfer moves