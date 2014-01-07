Molde's Nyland would welcome Cardiff move

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Welsh side, a transfer that would see a reunion with new Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who led Molde to two Tippeligaen titles in a three-year stint at the Norwegian club.

Solskjaer is already expected to tie up deals for Molde's Mats Moller Daehli and Magnus Wolff Eikrem, who left the club for Heerenveen in the close-season.

The 40-year-old is now reportedly interested in a deal for Nyland and the Norway international would welcome the opportunity to switch to the Cardiff City Stadium, although he insists he has had no contact with Solskjaer.

"Cardiff (are) in the Premier League. I do not really need to say more than that," he told Romsdals Budstikke.

"But I have not heard anything about it in any case. As far as I know it's just rumours.

"I think it's natural that, when managers change clubs, then the players from his former club are linked. But personally I do not think anything of it at all."

Solskjaer began his tenure with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, and will take charge of his first league game at home to West Ham on Saturday.