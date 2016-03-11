Monaco 2 Reims 2: Draw puts PSG on the brink of title

The Ligue 1 title race may be run after Monaco stumbled to a 2-2 draw at home to Reims, opening the door for Paris Saint-Germain to win the league on Sunday.

Monaco's failure to take all three points means Laurent Blanc's side will win a fourth successive title if they beat rock bottom Troyes on Sunday.

Even if PSG falter they can wrap things up against Monaco in next week's meeting.

Vagner Love's double had looked as though it would keep the fight alive, the former Brazil international scoring either side of Gaetan Charbonnier's thundering strike.

Reims striker Charbonnier turned villain as his weak back pass set up the second Monaco goal before half-time.

However, there may well have been celebrations in Paris as Diego Rigonato headed in Alhassane Bangoura's deep right-wing cross with 11 minutes to play to seal a share of the spoils.