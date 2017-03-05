Monaco 4 Nantes 0: Mbappe nets brace as Ligue 1 leaders run riot again

Kylian Mbappe grabbed a brace as Monaco restored their three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 4-0 victory at home to Nantes on Sunday.

Title rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Nice had won on Saturday to move level on points with Leonardo Jardim's free-scoring side, but goals from Mbappe, Valere Germain and Fabinho ensured Monaco ended the weekend with a healthy advantage intact.

It took just four minutes for Mbappe to fortuitously open the scoring as Bernardo Silva's strike deflected into his path, and, with injured captain Radamel Falcao watching from the stands, the hosts continued to attack.

A second goal did not arrive until the 43rd minute - Germain controlling Kamil Glik's wayward shot to poke home - but Monaco then accelerated away from the poor visitors.

15 - Monaco have scored at least 3 goals 15 times in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other team in the top 5 leagues. Rocket.March 5, 2017

Silva, the star of the show, swung in a wonderful cross for Mbappe to nod in his second just before the break, and a fourth goal arrived with half an hour remaining as Fabinho converted a penalty won by Thomas Lemar.

Monaco have now scored 82 league goals this season and will look to add to that tally against Bordeaux next week ahead of a crucial Champions League round-of-16 home leg against Manchester City.