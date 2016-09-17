Monaco can push PSG for the title - Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is confident his side can compete for the Ligue 1 title after they picked up their fourth consecutive victory by beating Rennes 3-0.

Radamel Falcao's first league goal of the season got Monaco off the mark on Saturday before Thomas Lemar notched a brace in a one-sided game at Stade Louis II, leaving Jardim in an optimistic mood.

Monaco top of the table, having won four and drawn one of their opening five games, while champions Paris Saint-Germain trail them by three points.

Jardim told L'Equipe: "The favourites for the championship, which is a long-term competition, is Paris.

"We have had a good start. Our team is more balanced. We have more solutions that will balance the championship. But Nice, Lyon and Marseille have also invested in their squads.

"We want to continue with the good results. We want to win the next game. That's why we work.

"When you change the team and the players who enter respond, then it keeps a good atmosphere in the team and the locker room."

The victory over Rennes came just three days after Monaco beat Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League, and Jardim credited the experience amongst his players as having a bearing on their good form.

He said: "The game was balanced in the first half. In the second half we were better. There are three clear goals but we scored two goals in the final 10 minutes.

"The opponent tried to attack us, allowing us to counter - 2-0 would have been a logical result.

"This season we have more experience. The team is stronger than last season. But perfection does not exist."