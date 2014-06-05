Monaco set to appoint Jardim as new coach

The managerial position at the Stade Louis II has been vacant since Monaco announced that they had parted company with Claudio Ranieri last month.

Jardim departed Sporting Lisbon on the same day after his €3 million release clause was met.

The 39-year-old has been continually linked with Monaco following a season that saw him lead Sporting to a second-place finish in the Primeira Liga.

And Jardim now appears poised to make the move to Monaco, who finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last term, after the website of his agent Nelson Almeida confirmed that a deal has been agreed between the two parties.

A statement read: "International Foot, represented by businessman Nelson Almeida, in partnership with Paulo Tavares, mediated the transfer of the coach of Sporting Clube de Portugal Leonardo Jardim to the French team AS Monaco.

"The coach has signed a contract for the next three seasons and will be presented tomorrow (Friday)."