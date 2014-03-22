Monaco's Ranieri hungry for Lille revenge

Lille were responsible for Monaco's first league defeat of the season in November, thanks to a Nolan Roux double at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Yet ahead of the return fixture, Ranieri's second-placed side boast a nine-point lead over their opponents and appear firmly on course to secure automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

"I want to win on Sunday, and then I'm not sure what will happen regarding second place," said Ranieri. "I just want to see how my players are going to react after the first fixture.

"It always works this way. You always have revenge in sports. It's going to be a great game, against a great squad. It is the best defence in Ligue 1 alongside PSG. So I am expecting a great game.

"A good result for Monaco will be a win. Our main objective has to be the three points as always, but after that a draw can also be fine."

Dimitar Berbatov will be looking to score in his third consecutive Ligue 1 game for Monaco and the Bulgarian has not given up hope of usurping leaders Paris Saint-Germain to claim the title.

Monaco are currently 11 points behind PSG having played a game less.

"I know it's going to be a difficult game (against Lille)," said Berbatov.

"You know we're going to try and do our best because second position gives you the right to play in the UEFA Champions League, but let's not forget we still have a chance for the first position as well."