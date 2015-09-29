Monchengladbach can stop De Bruyne, says Dominguez

Alvaro Dominguez has singled out Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City's main dangerman in Wednesday's Champions League encounter, but is confident Borussia Monchengladbach have what it takes to stop the Belgium international.

De Bruyne was one of the undisputed stars of the Bundesliga last season, before leaving Wolfsburg for City during the last transfer window.

The gifted attacker has made an impressive start to life at City, yet Dominguez has little doubt Gladbach will find a way to keep him quiet.

"De Bruyne is a very strong player. As a team though, we can stop any player," the Spaniard said at a press conference.

Head coach Andre Schubert, meanwhile, has stressed the Bundesliga side must defend as a unit in order to contain De Bruyne.

"De Bruyne is an incredible player and we will try to defend against him as a team," Schubert added.

"We need to run our socks off in order to keep the spaces tight.

"We're not letting ourselves be intimidated by their quality, we want to bring our own quality to the game."

Granit Xhaka also had his say on the encounter and the Switzerland international was adamant Gladbach cannot afford to show the Premier League side too much respect.

"We've got a big challenge ahead against Manchester City. We have respect for them, but we're not afraid," he said.

"City have unbelievable quality in their squad. But we can't afford to be scared of them.

"Maybe they are underestimating us. I don't even know whether they know all of our players."