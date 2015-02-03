Money: Cambridge have won lottery with replay

The League Two outfit visit their Premier League opponents on Tuesday after holding the 20-time English champions to a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium last month.

Money has likened Cambridge's run to Old Trafford to a lucky gambling streak, and still retains hope that his players can strike it rich on Tuesday.

"If you go to Las Vegas and you play those fruit machines and you win the jackpot – that's probably what the draw was, in terms of Cambridge versus Manchester United," he said.

"To get the replay probably means we bought a lottery ticket and won.

"Now we've bought a EuroMillions ticket.

"The percentage of chance diminishes because of it, but, because you've got a ticket, you do have a chance. That's how I feel."