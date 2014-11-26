Money not a factor for Van der Vaart

The Dutchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, the former Real Madrid and Tottenham man insists money will not be an issue when it comes to discussing an extension.

"It would certainly not fail on the question of money," the 31-year-old is quoted as saying by Bild.

"Everyone knows HSV is my club. I'm open to everything."

Van der Vaart has scored 13 goals in 61 Bundesliga appearances since rejoining Hamburg from Tottenham in 2012.