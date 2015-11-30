Monk confident Swansea can turn the corner

Garry Monk believes it is only a matter of time before struggling Swansea City return to winning ways after overseeing another Premier League defeat.

Swansea were condemned to their third loss in four matches, beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

James Milner's 62nd-minute penalty was all that separated the two teams as Swansea dropped to 15th in the standings, just four points above the relegation zone after 14 games.

But Monk, who lamented a questionable decision for a Neil Taylor handball that resulted in the match-winning spot-kick, remains confident about Swansea's chances looking forward based on their performance on Merseyside.

"We limited a very good Liverpool side to pretty much nothing, and when we had the ball, we had good spells of possession," Monk said afterwards.

"In periods in the second half we were excellent with the ball. You could hear that their crowd were getting frustrated.

"We had a good game plan. We wanted to frustrate them and then change things for the final 20 minutes and hopefully get a goal.

"It was a very good away performance against an excellent team, but unfortunately decisions went against us today. It was a soft penalty and it was disappointing to lose on a decision that was out of our hands.

"Slight decisions are going against us at the moment. It's only a matter of time before that turns.

"We'll take confidence from this performance and we're confident that results will pick up."

Swansea captain Ashley Williams also bemoaned the penalty call following an impressive display on the road, adding: "We played well as a team, we were very good on the ball and created some good chances.

"We have been unlucky with the penalty decision, on another day you don't see them given, so we are disappointed and frustrated to lose that way.

"But looking at the game positively, we had a much better performance compared to our draw against Bournemouth last week.

"I felt it was more what we expect from ourselves, and the work rate and the desire on the pitch means we have something to build on ahead of next week."