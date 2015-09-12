Monk criticises 'sluggish' Swans

Swansea City manager Garry Monk claims his side lost their focus as their unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end at Watford.

Odion Ighalo's 59th-minute goal - Watford's first since the opening day of the season - proved enough to down the visitors, whose best chances were squandered by leading scorer Bafetimbi Gomis and defender Federico Fernandez.

And Monk did not attempt to gloss over his side’s disappointing display at Vicarage Road.

"It was a poor afternoon for us," he said. "We lost focus on what we're good at and we did things that we don't normally do.

"We were sluggish with the ball and didn’t use it in the right areas. We didn't perform at our usual levels and unfrotunately we got what we deserved.

"It's a shame, because we've been playing so well this season and we wanted to carry that momentum on, but it wasn't to be."

Monk was especially dismayed by the nature of Watford's goal, which came from a long Heurelho Gomes punt that was nodded into Ighalo's path by Troy Deeney.

"The goal summed our day up," he said. "It was extremely poor defending from us, extremely poor and that's something we'll be looking to put right next week."