Monk frustrated as Sheffield Wednesday denied penalty at Hull

Garry Monk was frustrated after Sheffield Wednesday were denied a clear cut penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Hull.

Jacob Murphy was brought down on the edge of the box late on and reacted furiously when he was awarded a free-kick rather than a penalty.

Hull boss Grant McCann said defender Eric Lichaj, who made the challenge, admitted to him that the tackle had been made inside the box.

But that was no consolation for Monk, who suffered his first league defeat as Owls boss.

“He didn’t admit it at the time, he was saying it was three yards out!” said Monk.

“Clear cut, 100 per cent, I knew that at the time. Ref’s in a good position, linesman’s in a good position, the fourth official’s in a good position, somehow they don’t get it. We have to live with that.

“Of course it’s frustrating. It’s clear cut, not even close. Of course you expect at this level to be given those decisions, but it’s done now and we can’t do anything about it.”

McCann, whose side led through Tom Eaves’ fantastic 72nd-minute header at the time, felt they had earned their good fortune.

“You get that little bit of luck sometimes when you’ve put everything into it, because I don’t think we’ve had that slice of luck that we’ve needed (this season),” he said.

“We got it tonight and then a bit of quality wins us the game.”

Eaves’ goal, an impressive stooping header back across goalkeeper Keiren Westwood from a Lichaj delivery, was his first for the club and came just six minutes after he had come off the bench.

“It’s been difficult for him,” McCann said of Eaves’ time since arriving from Gillingham in the summer.

“I think a lot of people forget that he came from a club that played two up front, he played up with someone.

“He’s come here where he’s playing almost single-handedly on his own, with two on the side of him.

“So it’s maybe taken him a wee bit of time to adapt, but I’ve said from day one that he brings so much more than just goals.

“Yes, centre forwards are always going to be judged on goals. Tonight, maybe a little monkey off his back. We’re so pleased for him in the changing room.

“Hopefully tonight will give him that confidence to get on a bit of run.

“If you see him in training, he’s an absolute pleasure to work with and we just want good things for him. Tonight is his night, great header, great ball from Eric and we’re all delighted for him.”